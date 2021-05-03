Phone scams with fraudsters posing as mainland officials citing the national security law have been on the rise in Hong Kong, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
When national security law becomes a scam: Hong Kong police warn of phone con in which criminals pose as state officials
- Woman, 71, recalls how fraudsters knew her ID number and even offered guidance and money to solve bogus security law case involving her
- In recent scams, victims are accused of advocating Hong Kong independence
