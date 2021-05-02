Police have made three big cocaine seizures this year. Photo: Warton Li Police have made three big cocaine seizures this year. Photo: Warton Li
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$134 million worth of suspected cocaine, arrest man

  • Police said they stopped the suspect at Pak Sha Tsuen, Yuen Long, on Friday afternoon and discovered a total of 100kg of the drug in two abandoned cars
  • Latest seizure is the third haul of cocaine detected by police this year with a value of more than HK$100 million

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:36pm, 2 May, 2021

