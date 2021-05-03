Billionaire Cecil Chao had watches and cash valued at more than HK$1.4 million snatched from a bedroom safe over the weekend. Photo: May Tse Billionaire Cecil Chao had watches and cash valued at more than HK$1.4 million snatched from a bedroom safe over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Burglars victimise Hong Kong tycoon Cecil Chao again, steal HK$1.4 million in watches and cash from mansion

  • The property developer only realised his safe had been forced open two hours after returning home on Saturday night; ID card and passport taken as well
  • The sprawling Pok Fu Lam estate was previously broken into in October 2014, when antiques, watches and jewellery valued at HK$10 million were taken

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 8:57am, 3 May, 2021

Billionaire Cecil Chao had watches and cash valued at more than HK$1.4 million snatched from a bedroom safe over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
