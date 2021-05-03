Hong Kong police arrested three men on Sunday night as they tried to escape the scene of a burglary in the New Territories. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest three during bungled burglary in New Territories, suspect ties to larger wave of break-ins
- Pair of officers drew their weapons during the frantic encounter, which saw a baton-wielding man escape with HK$240,000 in cash and valuables.
- Two of the three are believed to be from mainland China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, home to a notorious rural gang
Topic | Crime
