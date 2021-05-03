Online video footage shows the constable pointing his gun at the suspect in the park, with both men about 2 metres apart, in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong policeman draws gun after suspect assaults him during stop-and-search operation
- The suspect, a 39-year-old unemployed man, allegedly pushed and punched the constable twice in the neck
- Source says man was previously arrested in another search operation, during which he was found to still have an unpaid traffic fine
