Online video footage shows the constable pointing his gun at the suspect in the park, with both men about 2 metres apart, in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout Online video footage shows the constable pointing his gun at the suspect in the park, with both men about 2 metres apart, in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong policeman draws gun after suspect assaults him during stop-and-search operation

  • The suspect, a 39-year-old unemployed man, allegedly pushed and punched the constable twice in the neck
  • Source says man was previously arrested in another search operation, during which he was found to still have an unpaid traffic fine

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:45pm, 3 May, 2021

