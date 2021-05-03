Cheung Chun-ho was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after he was found with a laser pointer. Photo: Winson Wong Cheung Chun-ho was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after he was found with a laser pointer. Photo: Winson Wong
Cheung Chun-ho was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after he was found with a laser pointer. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: student accused of rioting at Chinese University tells court he went there to attend his sister’s graduation ceremony

  • Cheung Chun-ho, 19, also admits he knew the ceremony had been cancelled the day before he visited the campus
  • But he still went there and found himself caught between protesters and police officers, he says

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:19pm, 3 May, 2021

