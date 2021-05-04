Suspected illegal drugs seized by police in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer smashes car window, arrests driver during anti-narcotics operation in Pok Fu Lam
- Officer used baton to break into suspect’s vehicle, then subdued him as he tried to flee the scene near Fu Wah Estate in Pok Fu Lam
- No drugs were found in the car, but a plastic bag carrying six grams of suspected ketamine was lying on the ground near the vehicle
Topic | Crime
Suspected illegal drugs seized by police in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Handout