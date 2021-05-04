Suspected illegal drugs seized by police in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Handout Suspected illegal drugs seized by police in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Handout
Suspected illegal drugs seized by police in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer smashes car window, arrests driver during anti-narcotics operation in Pok Fu Lam

  • Officer used baton to break into suspect’s vehicle, then subdued him as he tried to flee the scene near Fu Wah Estate in Pok Fu Lam
  • No drugs were found in the car, but a plastic bag carrying six grams of suspected ketamine was lying on the ground near the vehicle

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:17pm, 4 May, 2021

