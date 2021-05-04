The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong schoolteacher jailed for 10 months for illegally detaining woman during 2019 protests
- Jessica So, 26, a teacher at Ying Wa Girls’ School, was last month convicted of false imprisonment and taking part in an unlawful assembly on July 7, 2019
- Judge Ernest Lin says So and two others were ‘extremely self-centred’ in thinking they did good by ‘bullying a lone woman’ and ‘spreading hatred against police’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
