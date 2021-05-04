Senior Inspector Lam Pui-hang of the anti-deception coordination centre urges the public not to disclose any personal data or bank details and passwords to strangers. Photo: Shutterstock Senior Inspector Lam Pui-hang of the anti-deception coordination centre urges the public not to disclose any personal data or bank details and passwords to strangers. Photo: Shutterstock
Senior Inspector Lam Pui-hang of the anti-deception coordination centre urges the public not to disclose any personal data or bank details and passwords to strangers. Photo: Shutterstock
Beware of fraudsters posing as Hong Kong police on phone, force warns public over new wave of scams

  • Some 99 people, aged 22 to 74, made reports to police in Wan Chai district between April 21 and May 3 after receiving calls from bogus officers
  • Scammers sought victims’ personal details, such as credit cards and bank passwords over video call; a victim was conned out of HK$95,000

Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:24pm, 4 May, 2021

