Senior Inspector Lam Pui-hang of the anti-deception coordination centre urges the public not to disclose any personal data or bank details and passwords to strangers. Photo: Shutterstock
Beware of fraudsters posing as Hong Kong police on phone, force warns public over new wave of scams
- Some 99 people, aged 22 to 74, made reports to police in Wan Chai district between April 21 and May 3 after receiving calls from bogus officers
- Scammers sought victims’ personal details, such as credit cards and bank passwords over video call; a victim was conned out of HK$95,000
