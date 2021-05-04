Neway has 12 karaoke lounges across Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong Neway has 12 karaoke lounges across Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Subsidiary of Hong Kong’s biggest karaoke operator Neway hit with winding-up petition just days after lounges reopen

  • Neway Music, responsible for obtaining music licences for 12 karaoke lounges, served with petition by licensing body representing major labels
  • Neway Group’s outlets resumed business last week following a relaxation of coronavirus social-distancing rules

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:51pm, 4 May, 2021

Neway has 12 karaoke lounges across Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
