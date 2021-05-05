Hong Kong police superintendent Lung Siu-chuen arrives at court on Wednesday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong police superintendent Lung Siu-chuen arrives at court on Wednesday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong court bars police officer charged with fraud from leaving city, contacting witnesses

  • Superintendent Lung Siu-chuen, 55, is accused of obtaining HK$6 million in housing loans by falsely claiming the property was intended for personal use
  • Prosecutors say Lung instead rented the luxury home in Discovery Bay to two tenants without informing the government

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:45pm, 5 May, 2021

