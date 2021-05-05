Hong Kong police superintendent Lung Siu-chuen arrives at court on Wednesday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong court bars police officer charged with fraud from leaving city, contacting witnesses
- Superintendent Lung Siu-chuen, 55, is accused of obtaining HK$6 million in housing loans by falsely claiming the property was intended for personal use
- Prosecutors say Lung instead rented the luxury home in Discovery Bay to two tenants without informing the government
Topic | Hong Kong police
