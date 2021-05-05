A woman was scammed out of HK$20 million by people impersonating law enforcement officers. Photo: Warton Li A woman was scammed out of HK$20 million by people impersonating law enforcement officers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman conned out of HK$20 million by phone scammers impersonating police

  • While the force did not identify the victim, she is understood to be the mother of Hong Kong fashion model Rosemary Vandenbroucke
  • The con artists told the woman she was suspected of involvement in money laundering, and that they needed to transfer money out of her accounts for investigative purposes

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:22pm, 5 May, 2021

A woman was scammed out of HK$20 million by people impersonating law enforcement officers. Photo: Warton Li
