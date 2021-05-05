Former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who is in jail awaiting trial on national security charges, has dropped a lawsuit against the city’s police chief. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong legislator drops lawsuit against police chief over Yuen Long attack
- Opposition politician Lam Cheuk-ting, who is currently awaiting trial on national security charges, had been seeking compensation for injuries sustained in the 2019 mob attack
- His lawyer and former Democratic Party chairman Albert Ho says the prospect of winning the suit was dim given the government appeared to view the plaintiffs as ‘personal enemies’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who is in jail awaiting trial on national security charges, has dropped a lawsuit against the city’s police chief. Photo: Winson Wong