Former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who is in jail awaiting trial on national security charges, has dropped a lawsuit against the city’s police chief. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong legislator drops lawsuit against police chief over Yuen Long attack

  • Opposition politician Lam Cheuk-ting, who is currently awaiting trial on national security charges, had been seeking compensation for injuries sustained in the 2019 mob attack
  • His lawyer and former Democratic Party chairman Albert Ho says the prospect of winning the suit was dim given the government appeared to view the plaintiffs as ‘personal enemies’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 7:44pm, 5 May, 2021

