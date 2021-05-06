Joshua Wong last week admitted taking part in the unauthorised June 4 vigil. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over unauthorised Tiananmen Square vigil, 3 others get from 4 to 6 months
- District councillors Lester Shum, Tiffany Yuen and Jannelle Rosalynne Leung joined the 24-year-old opposition figure last week in pleading guilty to attending the assembly
- Wong was already serving time for his role in 2019 anti-government protests, while two of the councillors are in jail awaiting trial on national security law charges
Topic | Hong Kong courts
