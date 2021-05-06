Hong Kong’s national security office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong’s national security office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong police arrest 3 students for alleged acts of secession and subversion on social media, more could face same charge

  • Members of student group ‘Returning Valiant’ detained in series of Thursday morning raids triggered by burglary of a secondary school the day before
  • At least some of four arrested a day earlier over a break-in are believed to be tied to the group and also being investigated under the security law

Updated: 3:17pm, 6 May, 2021

