Hong Kong’s national security office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong police arrest 3 students for alleged acts of secession and subversion on social media, more could face same charge
- Members of student group ‘Returning Valiant’ detained in series of Thursday morning raids triggered by burglary of a secondary school the day before
- At least some of four arrested a day earlier over a break-in are believed to be tied to the group and also being investigated under the security law
