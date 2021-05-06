Jimmy Lai, pictured arriving for a separate court hearing in February, has been charged with fraud relating to the use of office space. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong prosecutors request national security law judge for Jimmy Lai fraud trial over office use
- Prosecution argues for designated judge as case is being handled by national security police, with materials collected during their raid of Next Digital’s offices
- Media tycoon is accused of improperly subleasing office space at Apple Daily Printing Limited
