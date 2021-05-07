Inspector Tam Lok-yan announces the arrest of a man accused of molesting at least 10 teenage girls. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest dim sum restaurant employee accused of molesting at least 10 schoolgirls in two days
- The case first came to light after a liaison officer at a Sau Mau Ping area school attended by two of the victims contacted authorities
- Police arrested the suspect, a 22-year-old man, after checking security camera footage
Topic | Crime
