A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang
A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Manhunt under way after Hong Kong woman assaulted and robbed of HK$150,000 in valuables on Wan Chai street

  • Police say the three assailants confronted the woman at the junction of Marsh and Hennessy roads, and slapped her in the face before robbing her
  • They made off with two bracelets worth HK$70,000, a HK$40,000 ring and a HK$40,000 handbag, along with HK$500 in cash

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:03pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang
A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE