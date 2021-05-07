A Hong Kong woman was assaulted and robbed on a Wan Chai street at around 12.30am on Friday. Photo: Fung Chang
Manhunt under way after Hong Kong woman assaulted and robbed of HK$150,000 in valuables on Wan Chai street
- Police say the three assailants confronted the woman at the junction of Marsh and Hennessy roads, and slapped her in the face before robbing her
- They made off with two bracelets worth HK$70,000, a HK$40,000 ring and a HK$40,000 handbag, along with HK$500 in cash
Topic | Crime
