Prosecutors have opened their case against a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting stepdaughter. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man pleads not guilty to raft of charges stemming from alleged repeated sexual assault of his stepdaughter
- The man stands accused of a total of nine counts of rape, non-consensual buggery, indecent assault and indecent conduct towards a child under 16
- The alleged offences are said to have taken place over a period of more than three years, starting when the girl was just eight years old
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Prosecutors have opened their case against a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting stepdaughter. Photo: Warton Li