Hong Kong man pleads not guilty to raft of charges stemming from alleged repeated sexual assault of his stepdaughter

  • The man stands accused of a total of nine counts of rape, non-consensual buggery, indecent assault and indecent conduct towards a child under 16
  • The alleged offences are said to have taken place over a period of more than three years, starting when the girl was just eight years old

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:55pm, 7 May, 2021

