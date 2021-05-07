Covid-19 testing packs are available at post offices, 20 MTR stations and 47 government general clinics. Photo: Winson Wong Covid-19 testing packs are available at post offices, 20 MTR stations and 47 government general clinics. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police arrest man for selling free government Covid-19 specimen collection kits online

  • Officers arrested jobless man, 55, in Prince Edward for theft and seized 53 unused kits, 19 Octopus cards and four smartphones in his home
  • Authorities earlier revealed that just half of about 40,000 packs distributed daily returned for testing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:25pm, 7 May, 2021

