Judges attend a ceremony marking the start of the legal year in January. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong judiciary proposes revamped complaints mechanism with input from members of the public
- Under the proposal, the two-tiered mechanism will include an advisory committee with members from outside the legal profession
- The committee would receive recommendations from a panel of judges before passing its own advice on to the chief justice
Topic | Hong Kong courts
