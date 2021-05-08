A health care worker at Fung Hing House in Hing Wah (II) Estate, Chai Wan. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: first two patients in locally detected cases of Covid-19 variants in Hong Kong arrested over providing misleading information
- A 29-year-old engineer from Dubai and his 31-year-old female friend are being detained in Yau Ma Tei Police Station
- The man was arrested on suspicion of giving misleading information, while his friend was detained for refusing to provide particulars
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
