Syed Mohamed Rizvi arrives at the Kowloon City Magistrates Court on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong Syed Mohamed Rizvi arrives at the Kowloon City Magistrates Court on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Syed Mohamed Rizvi arrives at the Kowloon City Magistrates Court on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: prosecutors eye second charge for Hong Kong variant patient accused of lying to contact-tracing immigration officer

  • Syed Mohamed Rizvi, an engineer visiting from Dubai, was remanded into custody following a Monday hearing at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court
  • The 30-year-old and a female acquaintance were arrested on Saturday and are believed to have sparked a cluster of at least eight infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:06pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Syed Mohamed Rizvi arrives at the Kowloon City Magistrates Court on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong Syed Mohamed Rizvi arrives at the Kowloon City Magistrates Court on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Syed Mohamed Rizvi arrives at the Kowloon City Magistrates Court on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE