Hong Kong security forces march past a banner supporting the national security law. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s national security law hotline draws 100,000 tips in just six months, police say
- An average 550 messages a day logged with platform, according to special department tasked with enforcing Beijing-imposed law in the city
- Last week, the unit arrested five people over allegedly subversive messages posted on social media by a student group
