A flat in the Mid-Levels’ Piccadilly Mansion was the scene of a burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Burglar escapes upscale Hong Kong flat with HK$2.7 million in valuables, cash after struggle with female tenant
- Suspect accessed fourth floor Mid-Levels flat by scaling a drain pipe then climbing through a toilet window as an accomplice kept watch, police say
- The 48-year-old woman who lived there was awoken by the sounds of the upscale flat being ransacked
