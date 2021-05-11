A flat in the Mid-Levels’ Piccadilly Mansion was the scene of a burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP A flat in the Mid-Levels’ Piccadilly Mansion was the scene of a burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Burglar escapes upscale Hong Kong flat with HK$2.7 million in valuables, cash after struggle with female tenant

  • Suspect accessed fourth floor Mid-Levels flat by scaling a drain pipe then climbing through a toilet window as an accomplice kept watch, police say
  • The 48-year-old woman who lived there was awoken by the sounds of the upscale flat being ransacked

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:29pm, 11 May, 2021

