The victim said she believed the attack was intended as a kind of warning rather than an attempt on her life. Photo: The Epoch Times
Hong Kong reporter with Epoch Times newspaper attacked with baseball bat
- The 49-year-old victim had just left home when a man jumped from a luxury car and repeatedly hit her legs
- The assault comes less than a month after a gang of men armed with hammers damaged the paper’s printing facility
Crime
