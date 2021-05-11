The victim said she believed the attack was intended as a kind of warning rather than an attempt on her life. Photo: The Epoch Times The victim said she believed the attack was intended as a kind of warning rather than an attempt on her life. Photo: The Epoch Times
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong reporter with Epoch Times newspaper attacked with baseball bat

  • The 49-year-old victim had just left home when a man jumped from a luxury car and repeatedly hit her legs
  • The assault comes less than a month after a gang of men armed with hammers damaged the paper’s printing facility

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:39pm, 11 May, 2021

