Protesters march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee Protesters march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police consider next steps against opposition group after it fails to cooperate with investigation

  • Civil Human Rights Front had been given two weeks to respond to demands for information on its activities and bank accounts
  • Police chief Chris Tang says force is seeking legal advice on what actions it can take

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:24pm, 11 May, 2021

