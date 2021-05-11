Protesters march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police consider next steps against opposition group after it fails to cooperate with investigation
- Civil Human Rights Front had been given two weeks to respond to demands for information on its activities and bank accounts
- Police chief Chris Tang says force is seeking legal advice on what actions it can take
Protesters march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee