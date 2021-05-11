The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: jobless man with mental disability placed in rehabilitation centre for attempted arson, criminal damage in 2019

  • Mahmood Hamaad, 19, placed a burning plastic bag outside Mong Kok Police Station during a protest on September 5, 2019
  • Judge Edmond Lee says arson is a very serious offence but rehabilitation centre can provide defendant with scope to reintegrate into the community

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:33pm, 11 May, 2021

