The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: jobless man with mental disability placed in rehabilitation centre for attempted arson, criminal damage in 2019
- Mahmood Hamaad, 19, placed a burning plastic bag outside Mong Kok Police Station during a protest on September 5, 2019
- Judge Edmond Lee says arson is a very serious offence but rehabilitation centre can provide defendant with scope to reintegrate into the community
