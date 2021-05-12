Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Frederic Choi has been the force’s director of national security since July. Photo: Handout Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Frederic Choi has been the force’s director of national security since July. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Top officer in Hong Kong police national security unit caught in unlicensed massage parlour

  • Frederic Choi has been ordered to take nearly a month of leave after officers found him at the establishment during a raid
  • The stunning revelation marks the first scandal for the police department dedicated to enforcing Beijing’s security law

Christy Leung
