A park near Mei Yin House (pictured) in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood was the scene of a violent gang assault on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong couple falls victim to gang violence after rushing to save sons from attack in park
- Police say the parents, 48 and 39, were beaten themselves after rushing to the aid of their sons and two young friends; all six were treated for injuries
- A manhunt remains under way following the Tuesday night assault, believed to be carried out by a gang of 12
