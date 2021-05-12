A park near Mei Yin House (pictured) in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood was the scene of a violent gang assault on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout A park near Mei Yin House (pictured) in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood was the scene of a violent gang assault on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
A park near Mei Yin House (pictured) in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood was the scene of a violent gang assault on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong couple falls victim to gang violence after rushing to save sons from attack in park

  • Police say the parents, 48 and 39, were beaten themselves after rushing to the aid of their sons and two young friends; all six were treated for injuries
  • A manhunt remains under way following the Tuesday night assault, believed to be carried out by a gang of 12

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:02pm, 12 May, 2021

