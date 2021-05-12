Hong Kong’s leader has endorsed judge Johnson Lam to assume a permanent seat on the Court of Final Appeal (pictured). Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong’s leader has endorsed judge Johnson Lam to assume a permanent seat on the Court of Final Appeal (pictured). Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong leader accepts recommendation that veteran judge Johnson Lam be named to city’s top court

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam has praised the 59-year-old vice-president of the Court of Appeal for his ‘well reasoned and balanced’ judgments
  • Johnson Lam would be taking the permanent judge position vacated by Andrew Cheung, who became chief justice earlier this year

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:05pm, 12 May, 2021

