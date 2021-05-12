People attend a memorial in 2020 to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Marco Leung. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong crowd wanted chance to talk to ‘raincoat man’ before he fell to his death, but police decided they were too emotional
- Inspector Leung Yu-hei tells Coroner’s Court that negotiators thought it would be too risky for bystanders to talk to Marco Leung, who died in 2019
- Police officer gives evidence on second day of inquest into protester who fell from side of Pacific Place shopping centre
Topic | Hong Kong courts
People attend a memorial in 2020 to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Marco Leung. Photo: Felix Wong