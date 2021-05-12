A new survey of 234 transgender people will provide empirical evidence for policy design and legal debates, according to its authors. Photo: Isaac Lawrence A new survey of 234 transgender people will provide empirical evidence for policy design and legal debates, according to its authors. Photo: Isaac Lawrence
LGBT
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Three-quarters of transgender people in Hong Kong have considered suicide, Chinese University survey reveals

  • Nearly one in 10 say they have fallen victim to physical attacks in public toilets, same proportion report sexual harassment
  • Chinese University publishes results from Hong Kong’s biggest survey of transgender people, triggering calls for new anti-discrimination legislation

Chris Lau
Updated: 9:25pm, 12 May, 2021

