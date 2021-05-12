A new survey of 234 transgender people will provide empirical evidence for policy design and legal debates, according to its authors. Photo: Isaac Lawrence
Three-quarters of transgender people in Hong Kong have considered suicide, Chinese University survey reveals
- Nearly one in 10 say they have fallen victim to physical attacks in public toilets, same proportion report sexual harassment
- Chinese University publishes results from Hong Kong’s biggest survey of transgender people, triggering calls for new anti-discrimination legislation
Topic | LGBT
A new survey of 234 transgender people will provide empirical evidence for policy design and legal debates, according to its authors. Photo: Isaac Lawrence