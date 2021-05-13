A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong 7-Eleven employee fends off bottle-wielding assailant in foiled robbery attempt in Fanling
- The employee suffered cuts to his arms and was bitten in the torso during his struggle with the robber
- A bloodied face mask was found outside the store, and police are looking into whether the robber was also injured in the scuffle
