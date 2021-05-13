A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong 7-Eleven employee fends off bottle-wielding assailant in foiled robbery attempt in Fanling

  • The employee suffered cuts to his arms and was bitten in the torso during his struggle with the robber
  • A bloodied face mask was found outside the store, and police are looking into whether the robber was also injured in the scuffle

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:54pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
A 7-Eleven employee was injured while fending off a bottle-wielding robber in Fanling early Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE