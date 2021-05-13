Advertisements for massage parlours in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP Advertisements for massage parlours in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP
Advertisements for massage parlours in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police must be more open with inquiry into top national security officer caught at massage parlour: legal experts

  • Public deserves to be fully informed about the details of the case involving Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi, lawyers and academics argue
  • While Choi did not break the law by visiting the unlicensed establishment, he would have committed an offence if he knew the business lacked a permit, they say

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Lilian ChengChristy Leung
Lilian Cheng  and Christy Leung

Updated: 9:57pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Advertisements for massage parlours in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP Advertisements for massage parlours in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP
Advertisements for massage parlours in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE