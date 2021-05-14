Police say detectives from the Tsuen Wan criminal investigation unit are handling the case. Photo: Warton Li
Three men attacked after car chase fuelled by road rage in Hong Kong
- A trio of cars pursued a delivery van along a stretch of Tuen Mun road late on Thursday
- When all the vehicles came to a stop, seven armed assailants jumped out from their cars, dragged the three victims from the van and beat them
Topic | Crime
