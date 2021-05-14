Jimmy Lai arrives for a hearing at the Court of Final Appeal in February. Photo: Sam Tsang Jimmy Lai arrives for a hearing at the Court of Final Appeal in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Jimmy Lai arrives for a hearing at the Court of Final Appeal in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | Hong Kong’s national security police freeze nearly HK$500 million in assets belonging to media tycoon Jimmy Lai

  • Sources say the frozen assets include all 70 per cent of Lai’s shares in his Next Digital media company and his holdings in three other firms
  • The Security Bureau confirms the move but does not give any details

Christy Leung , Tony Cheung , Phila Siu  and Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:44pm, 14 May, 2021

