Jimmy Lai arrives for a hearing at the Court of Final Appeal in February. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | Hong Kong’s national security police freeze nearly HK$500 million in assets belonging to media tycoon Jimmy Lai
- Sources say the frozen assets include all 70 per cent of Lai’s shares in his Next Digital media company and his holdings in three other firms
- The Security Bureau confirms the move but does not give any details
