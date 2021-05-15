Experts say the judiciary must ensure its plan to appoint lay members to its system of handling complaints against judges does not become politicised. Photo: Robert Ng
Experts welcome moves to increase transparency in handling complaints against Hong Kong judges, but warn system must not be politicised
- Including lay members in new panel dealing with complaints intended to boost public confidence
- Complaints against judges and court decisions have shot up since 2019 anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
