Experts say the judiciary must ensure its plan to appoint lay members to its system of handling complaints against judges does not become politicised. Photo: Robert Ng
Experts welcome moves to increase transparency in handling complaints against Hong Kong judges, but warn system must not be politicised

  • Including lay members in new panel dealing with complaints intended to boost public confidence
  • Complaints against judges and court decisions have shot up since 2019 anti-government protests

Chris Lau
Updated: 1:13pm, 15 May, 2021

