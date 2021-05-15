Authorities say the crowded bay with numerous construction boats provided cover for smugglers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong customs uncovers HK$50 million worth of goods bound for mainland China in largest marine seizure this year
- Smugglers caught in the act loading goods onto vessel at construction site of third runway for airport. They evaded capture by speeding off into mainland waters
- Authorities say such smuggling tactics on the rise with normal cross-border flow of goods affected amid pandemic
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
