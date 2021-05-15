Authorities say the crowded bay with numerous construction boats provided cover for smugglers. Photo: Nora Tam Authorities say the crowded bay with numerous construction boats provided cover for smugglers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs uncovers HK$50 million worth of goods bound for mainland China in largest marine seizure this year

  • Smugglers caught in the act loading goods onto vessel at construction site of third runway for airport. They evaded capture by speeding off into mainland waters
  • Authorities say such smuggling tactics on the rise with normal cross-border flow of goods affected amid pandemic

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:06pm, 15 May, 2021

