Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong stock exchange suspends trading in Next Digital after founder and top shareholder Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen
- The ‘temporary suspension’ ahead of Monday’s market opening came just before the media mogul arrived in court to face an unauthorised assembly charge
- The Apple Daily publisher, who owns more than 70 per cent of Next Digital shares, is one of 10 charged in relation to a 2019 National Day protest
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong