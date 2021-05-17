Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong
Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong stock exchange suspends trading in Next Digital after founder and top shareholder Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen

  • The ‘temporary suspension’ ahead of Monday’s market opening came just before the media mogul arrived in court to face an unauthorised assembly charge
  • The Apple Daily publisher, who owns more than 70 per cent of Next Digital shares, is one of 10 charged in relation to a 2019 National Day protest

Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:57am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong
Trading in shares of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital was temporarily suspended on Monday. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE