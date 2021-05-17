Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a rally from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a rally from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: two 16-year-old students plead guilty to rioting in Admiralty in 2019

  • Security cameras caught three instances of the two teenagers hurling objects at a government building on September 29, 2019
  • District Judge Anthony Kwok will hear mitigation on June 7, pending reports on the defendants’ psychological and psychiatric assessments

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 1:46pm, 17 May, 2021

