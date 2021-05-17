Bus driver Cheung Ho-yin at Kowloon City Court on Monday. Photo: Brian Wong Bus driver Cheung Ho-yin at Kowloon City Court on Monday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: bus driver denies he honked horn to intimidate police officers, saying he sounded alarm out of concern for their safety

  • Cheung Ho-yin, an employee of New World First Bus, says he sounded the horn to signal a warning to officers standing near carriageway in Yau Ma Tei last year
  • But he admits to raising his middle finger at officers, saying he felt angry at police’s decision to close two of three southbound lanes on Nathan Road

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:53pm, 17 May, 2021

Bus driver Cheung Ho-yin at Kowloon City Court on Monday. Photo: Brian Wong
