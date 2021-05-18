Masks were in short supply at the start of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Winson Wong Masks were in short supply at the start of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong woman jailed for nearly 3 years over HK$3 million surgical mask scam on schoolmate

  • Airport worker Sit Man-ying, 33, jailed for 33 months after she pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, totalling HK$3,321,726
  • District Court heard Sit had reached out to a schoolmate and claimed she had the means to source masks from Indonesia and Japan for sale

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:24am, 18 May, 2021

