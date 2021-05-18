He also revealed that six local women were arrested for alleged prostitution on the premises.

Asked what Choi was doing in the parlour, Wong sidestepped the question. “At the time Choi was found, at this moment, we have no evidence to suggest he was doing any illegal acts or committing any immoral acts,” he said.

He noted it was not unlawful to patronise an unlicensed parlour in Hong Kong, but that the force had investigated Choi out of concern about his integrity as a police officer.

Wong further revealed that investigators had looked into the number of visits Choi made to the parlour, but did not disclose details as they were awaiting advice from the department.

He said Choi would remain on leave. A police spokesman later said they were still investigating if Choi had breached any internal rules.

Asked if Choi should be suspended, Wong said: “That would be a question for senior management of the police.”

Wong was also pressed on why police had withheld details about the investigation when the operation was conducted in late March.

“It’s because right from the beginning when we took over this case we have conducted a very thorough investigation that needed time,” Wong said. “Before we had gathered all the evidence or concluded our investigations, it would be unfair to disclose any case details.”

00:50 Hong Kong police investigate top national security officer caught in massage parlour raid

Establishments need a permit to offer massages anywhere other than to a customer’s head, neck, shoulders, arms or feet. A licence is also required to provide full-body massage to a patron by a person of the opposite sex.

Operators of unlicensed massage parlours face six months’ imprisonment and a fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,400), although buying services at such premises is legal.

According to a police source, Choi had suffered back pain for an extended period of time, but he added it could not serve as an excuse for his presence in the unlicensed massage parlour.

The police chief had admitted the scandal would undoubtedly affect the reputation of the force, but it would be business as usual for the department working as a team on national security issues.

