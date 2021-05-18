Human rights supporters hold a rally in solidarity with Uygur people at Edinburgh Place in Central in December, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: jobless man jailed for 28 months for rioting and assaulting police after being arrested at rally in support of Uygurs
- Remorseful Leung Ka-wai pleaded guilty in District Court over his role in incident in December 2019
- Approved rally had descended into chaos after a protester tore down Chinese flag
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Human rights supporters hold a rally in solidarity with Uygur people at Edinburgh Place in Central in December, 2019. Photo: May Tse