Police say they believe the website’s server is located overseas. Photo: Shutterstock
Twelve arrested in police crackdown on Hong Kong’s largest prostitution listing website
- Officers raided 18 locations on Monday, including flats, businesses and two suspected website support centres
- HK$1 million in cash, computers, phones, prepaid phone cards and website promotion cards seized, with another HK$2.5 million frozen
