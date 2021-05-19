The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong drug offenders get clearer view of options as new computer program scans thousands of cases to determine likely sentences
- Created by the University of Hong Kong’s law and technology centre, the new system quickly compares decades of rulings against recent cases
- It is hoped the new tool will be useful for lawyers and social workers often forced to rely on their own experience or research in guiding clients
Topic | Hong Kong courts
