The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang
The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong drug offenders get clearer view of options as new computer program scans thousands of cases to determine likely sentences

  • Created by the University of Hong Kong’s law and technology centre, the new system quickly compares decades of rulings against recent cases
  • It is hoped the new tool will be useful for lawyers and social workers often forced to rely on their own experience or research in guiding clients

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang
The University of Hong Kong Law and Technology Centre team behind the new sentencing prediction comprogram. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE