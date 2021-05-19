Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police national security director could still face criminal charges over massage parlour visit, experts say, after file passed to justice department
- Internal investigation cleared Senior Assistant Commissioner and Director of National Security Frederic Choi of illegal or unethical conduct
- But legal experts say Department of Justice could take a different view and point to case of jailed former police senior superintendent Sin Kam-wah
Topic | Hong Kong police
Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong