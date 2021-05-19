Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong
Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police national security director could still face criminal charges over massage parlour visit, experts say, after file passed to justice department

  • Internal investigation cleared Senior Assistant Commissioner and Director of National Security Frederic Choi of illegal or unethical conduct
  • But legal experts say Department of Justice could take a different view and point to case of jailed former police senior superintendent Sin Kam-wah

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy LeungChris Lau
Christy Leung  and Chris Lau

Updated: 7:58pm, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong
Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the media after it was revealed Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi had been placed on leave. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE