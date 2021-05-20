Lawyers for 803 Funds are challenging the education minister’s decision not to release details of teachers punished for misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong company founded by CY Leung accuses education minister of wanting to ‘keep public in dark’ over teachers guilty of professional misconduct
- Lawyers seeking judicial review for 803 Funds say Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung’s position is ‘irrational’
- Yeung twice rejected company’s request for information last year, citing privacy concerns
Topic | Education
