Hong Kong police arrest six as desperate jobseekers lose HK$3.5 million in phoney beauty parlour scam

  • Nineteen people had their credit card data stolen, then used to make online purchases as they ‘interviewed’ for non-existent positions, police say
  • The recent bust shows a continuing trend of locals being preyed upon amid the highest unemployment rate in 17 years

Christy Leung
Updated: 1:32pm, 21 May, 2021

