Hong Kong police say scammers stole credit card data from would-be job applicants then shopped for luxury electronic products. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest six as desperate jobseekers lose HK$3.5 million in phoney beauty parlour scam
- Nineteen people had their credit card data stolen, then used to make online purchases as they ‘interviewed’ for non-existent positions, police say
- The recent bust shows a continuing trend of locals being preyed upon amid the highest unemployment rate in 17 years
Topic | Scams and swindles
Hong Kong police say scammers stole credit card data from would-be job applicants then shopped for luxury electronic products. Photo: Facebook